Alpharetta plane crash victims ID’d as Dunwoody couple who owned dental practice

The Cohens, who were flying to Atlanta from Jekyll Island, had already been cleared for landing when their Beechcraft G58 descended, disappeared from radar and crashed in a remote area north of Kimball Bridge Road, authorities said.

No distress calls were made from the plane before it went down, according to Alpharetta police.

Investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board arrived at the crash scene Tuesday and moved the wreckage to a facility where it can be inspected. The NTSB will review radar and weather conditions from the time of the crash, along with evidence from the wreckage. It will release a preliminary report in 2-3 weeks.

The final report can take 12-24 months to complete.

A family friend told Channel 2 that Max Cohen was an experienced pilot, and the website for his dental practice lists multiple aviation certifications he had achieved. State records show he was the registered agent for an LLC called Cohen Aircraft Leasing & Sales, the company that owned the Beechcraft that crashed.

The friend told Channel 2 that the couple, who had been married for 54 years, owned a second home on Jekyll Island and often flew to the Georgia coast. The dental practice’s website says Max Cohen had been in private practice in Atlanta for more than 35 years.

The NTSB is asking anyone who witnessed the crash to email witness@NTSB.gov.