Alleged street racer killed, another arrested after wild chase on mountain roads

The trooper pursued for about 13 miles to the end of the road, where they both turned north on Ga. 75A, GSP said. The chase continued for another 2½ miles to Ga. 17, where the Lancer turned left and drove north while the Challenger turned right and headed south.

The trooper turned left to follow the Lancer, which continued to flee at an “extremely high rate of speed,” the GSP spokesperson said. As the Lancer attempted to negotiate a curve, it crossed over the center line and hit the Murano head-on, GSP said.

While troopers were working the scene of the fatal crash, they were contacted by Helen police about the Challenger, which had also crashed, the spokesperson said.

The incident is under investigation, according to GSP. No further information has been released about the condition of the injured driver.

In addition to his two felony charges, Ali faces misdemeanor counts of speeding, aggressive driving, reckless driving, racing, reckless stunt driving and driving under the influence of marijuana, among others, jail records show.