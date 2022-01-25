Alleged Marietta townhome shooter was charged in 2016 psychiatric facility incident

Tevin McDonald, 29, of Smyrna, was arrested Friday on multiple counts of aggravated assault and weapons charges related to three shootings at a Marietta townhome between Jan. 13-15, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported. Police have not identified a motive for the shootings, which involved the suspect walking up the steps and firing a quick burst of shots into the home’s front door.

More than five years prior, McDonald was arrested on similar charges after he was accused of shooting at several employees of Smyrna’s Ridgeview Institute, a psychiatric hospital, the AJC reported. One employee was hit and McDonald ran into the woods, where authorities searched for him for more than two hours before he was taken into custody.