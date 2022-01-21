BREAKING: Smyrna man arrested, charged with shooting at Marietta townhome

Tevin McDonald, 29, of Smyrna, was taken into custody Friday on multiple counts of aggravated assault and weapons charges, Marietta police spokesman Officer Chuck McPhilamy said. Investigators were able to secure a search warrant for McDonald’s home and car.

While serving the search warrant in coordination with Smyrna police, McPhilamy said investigators found what is believed to be the handgun used in the shootings. McDonald was taken to Marietta police headquarters and interviewed before being booked into the Cobb County Adult Detention Center, where he remains as he awaits his bond to be set.