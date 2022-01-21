BREAKING: Smyrna man arrested, charged with shooting at Marietta townhome

A Cobb County man has been arrested on charges related to a bizarre series of three shootings between Jan. 13-15 that involved the suspect firing into the front door of the same Marietta townhome.
Tevin McDonald, 29, of Smyrna, was taken into custody Friday on multiple counts of aggravated assault and weapons charges, Marietta police spokesman Officer Chuck McPhilamy said. Investigators were able to secure a search warrant for McDonald’s home and car.
While serving the search warrant in coordination with Smyrna police, McPhilamy said investigators found what is believed to be the handgun used in the shootings. McDonald was taken to Marietta police headquarters and interviewed before being booked into the Cobb County Adult Detention Center, where he remains as he awaits his bond to be set.
Marietta police released home security video Tuesday of the masked suspect firing a gun at a Marietta townhome three times in broad daylight before running away, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported. Police did not share the man’s motive in the shootings, but said he only appeared to target one specific home in the Manning Road area.
