Alleged gunman denied bond in Gwinnett QuikTrip shooting that killed former coach

One of the three suspects accused of killing a former coach at a Gwinnett County gas station was denied bond Thursday.
Josiah Hughley, 20, the alleged gunman, was arrested in September for his role in the shooting that killed 29-year-old Bradley Coleman. On July 10, officers found Coleman shot at a QuikTrip on Peachtree Parkway near Peachtree Corners Circle, police previously said. Investigators determined he had fought with three suspects attempting to steal his Dodge Charger before one of them shot him and took off.
Defense attorney Tracy Drake said Hughley is the father of a 1-year-old and asked that he be granted a $50,000 bond so he could work. The request caused some in the courtroom to scoff out loud, Channel 2 Action News reported. The bond request was denied.
Credit: Channel 2 Action News
Credit: Channel 2 Action News
Venetia Coleman, the victim’s mother, said she wants justice for her son.
“It would never fill the emptiness, the void, we have in our hearts for our baby,” she said.
Bradley Coleman, a Norcross High School graduate who lived in Louisiana, was back in town visiting his young daughter when he was killed. He played college football at Southern University and then coached at Peachtree Ridge High School.
Miles Collins and David Booker, both 20, were the first two suspects arrested following Coleman’s killing. Hughley was later taken into custody with help from the U.S. Marshals Service. All three face charges of felony murder, aggravated assault and gang offenses, according to police. The trio has been indicted and remains in the Gwinnett jail.
According to investigators, after targeting Coleman’s car at the gas station, one of the suspects climbed into his driver’s seat. Coleman got in on the passenger side and tried to stop the theft before a second suspect got out of a Mercedes-Benz and got involved in the fight.
At that point, police said the suspects exited the car and one of them fired at Coleman, killing him.
A detective previously testified that Flock cameras helped police track the suspects.
About the Author