Alleged gunman denied bond in Gwinnett QuikTrip shooting that killed former coach

“It would never fill the emptiness, the void, we have in our hearts for our baby,” she said.

Bradley Coleman, a Norcross High School graduate who lived in Louisiana, was back in town visiting his young daughter when he was killed. He played college football at Southern University and then coached at Peachtree Ridge High School.

Miles Collins and David Booker, both 20, were the first two suspects arrested following Coleman’s killing. Hughley was later taken into custody with help from the U.S. Marshals Service. All three face charges of felony murder, aggravated assault and gang offenses, according to police. The trio has been indicted and remains in the Gwinnett jail.

According to investigators, after targeting Coleman’s car at the gas station, one of the suspects climbed into his driver’s seat. Coleman got in on the passenger side and tried to stop the theft before a second suspect got out of a Mercedes-Benz and got involved in the fight.

At that point, police said the suspects exited the car and one of them fired at Coleman, killing him.

A detective previously testified that Flock cameras helped police track the suspects.