Alleged gang members indicted by feds after bodies found at Gwinnett storage unit

Five alleged gang members were indicted on murder and federal racketeering charges in connection with three North Georgia deaths in 2018 and 2019, officials said Wednesday.
Philmon Deshawn Chambers, 33, of Atlanta; Lesley Chappell Green, 34, of Stone Mountain; Robert Maurice Carlisle, 33, of Lithonia; Shabazz Larry Guidry, 27, of Decatur; and Andrea Paige Browner, 27, of Athens were each indicted on charges of murder and the Racketeer Influenced and Corruption Organizations (RICO) Act, said Melissa Hodges, the spokeswoman for the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia. The indictment also includes various other alleged offenses, including drug trafficking and obstruction of justice.
Chambers and Browner were also indicted on charges of violent crime in aid of racketeering-murder and use of a firearm resulting in death, Hodges said.
Authorities said all five are members of the Gangster Disciples, a national gang that started in the 1970s in Chicago.
The three deaths were believed to be triggered by the killing of a Gangster Disciples member, Hodges said.
On Dec. 14, 2018, Chambers followed Rodriguez Apollo Rucker to his Athens home, where Hodges said he shot and killed him. She added that Rucker was a relative of a suspect in the killing of the gang member.
Witnesses told police at the time they spotted a 1995 Chevrolet 1500 pickup truck leaving the scene, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported. That vehicle is how investigators tied the crime to Chambers, according to police.
After police began suspecting Chambers’ involvement in Rucker’s death, Chambers and Browner fled to Texas, authorities said. Chambers then had fellow gang members Derrick Ruff and Joshua Jackson killed after suspecting they were cooperating with law enforcement, Hodges said.
Green, Guidry and Carlisle are believed to have shot and killed Ruff and Jackson, leaving their bodies inside an Extra Space Storage along Lawrenceville Highway, Gwinnett County police said at the time. The two were reported missing from Clarke County in mid-December, and the Ford Expedition they were last seen in was found abandoned in a neighborhood off Monfort Road outside of Lawrenceville days after their disappearance, the AJC reported.
The bodies were discovered months later on March 17, 2019.
By May, Gwinnett police announced that a local grand jury had handed down a 21-count indictment against Chambers, Green, Carlisle and Guidry in connection with the storage unit deaths. They were each charged with street gang terrorism, and Chambers was accused of ordering the murders.
