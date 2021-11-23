ajc logo
All 5 Henry County officers indicted on murder charges turn themselves in

The five officers indicted on murder charges related to the death of Fernando Rodriguez in 2019 are Gregory Bowlden (from left), Robert Butera, Mason Lewis, Quinton Phillips and Marcus Stroud.
The five officers indicted on murder charges related to the death of Fernando Rodriguez in 2019 are Gregory Bowlden (from left), Robert Butera, Mason Lewis, Quinton Phillips and Marcus Stroud.

Credit: Henry County Sheriff's Office

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
58 minutes ago
Each has been released on $100K bond

Five police officers from Henry County who were indicted on murder charges related to the 2019 death of a 24-year-old man in police custody each turned themselves in Monday, officials said. All five were later released on $100,000 bond each.

After the indictments were handed down by a grand jury Friday evening, arrest warrants were issued ordering the five men to turn themselves in by 5 p.m. Tuesday. They complied a day ahead of schedule and were each released by Tuesday afternoon, Henry sheriff’s office spokeswoman Sytonnia Moore said in an email.

The five officers are Robert Butera and Quinton Phillips, who worked with the Henry County Police Department, and Hampton police officers Mason Lewis, Marcus Stroud and Gregory Bowlden, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported.

Explore5 Henry County officers indicted on murder charges in 24-year-old’s death

The men are facing charges related to the death of Fernando Rodriguez, who was seen walking naked in the road outside of Atlanta Motor Speedway in Hampton after the Imagine Music Festival in 2019. During the officers’ confrontation with Rodriguez, he was stunned more than a dozen times with Tasers and pressed into the ground even after he became unresponsive, according to Henry Assistant District Attorney Megan Matteucci.

Rodriguez’s family settled a lawsuit with the Hampton Police Department for $3 million earlier this year, the AJC reported. The family also pursued charges against the Henry Police Department.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

Henri Hollis
Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

