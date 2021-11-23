All 5 Henry County officers indicted on murder charges turn themselves in

After the indictments were handed down by a grand jury Friday evening, arrest warrants were issued ordering the five men to turn themselves in by 5 p.m. Tuesday. They complied a day ahead of schedule and were each released by Tuesday afternoon, Henry sheriff’s office spokeswoman Sytonnia Moore said in an email.

The five officers are Robert Butera and Quinton Phillips, who worked with the Henry County Police Department, and Hampton police officers Mason Lewis, Marcus Stroud and Gregory Bowlden, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported.