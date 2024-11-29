Crime & Public Safety
Alcohol suspected in fatal head-on crash in Lawrenceville

Lawrenceville police are investigating a fatal crash, and they believe alcohol may have been a factor.
Lawrenceville police are investigating a fatal crash, and they believe alcohol may have been a factor.
By
17 minutes ago

Alcohol is believed to have played a part in a deadly head-on collision in Lawrenceville on Wednesday evening, according to authorities.

Lawrenceville police said they received several calls around 6 p.m. about the crash on Buford Drive at Hurricane Shoals. The area is just south of University Parkway.

According to investigators, a vehicle was traveling north when it suddenly crossed into the southbound lanes and crashed into an SUV, killing that vehicle’s driver. The person’s identity was not released.

The driver of the at-fault vehicle, along with several passengers, were taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, officials said.

“Alcohol is suspected as a contributing factor, and charges are forthcoming,” police said.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or might have any other information is asked to contact police at 770-670-5135 or by emailing the investigator at TCoble@LawrencevillePD.com.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

