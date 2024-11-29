Alcohol suspected in fatal head-on crash in Lawrenceville

Alcohol is believed to have played a part in a deadly head-on collision in Lawrenceville on Wednesday evening, according to authorities.

Lawrenceville police said they received several calls around 6 p.m. about the crash on Buford Drive at Hurricane Shoals. The area is just south of University Parkway.

According to investigators, a vehicle was traveling north when it suddenly crossed into the southbound lanes and crashed into an SUV, killing that vehicle’s driver. The person’s identity was not released.