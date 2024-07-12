Accused drug dealer charged in Gwinnett overdose death

His funeral was held June 1 in Columbus, according to his obituary.

“Rest in heaven, Jaspen, you made the sky pretty today,” his mother wrote alongside a photo of a beautiful golden sky as sunrays pierced through thick clouds.

As police continued their investigation, they determined Screws died of a fentanyl overdose and that Cara Edelkind had sold him the drugs, authorities said.

Edelkind was arrested and booked into the Gwinnett jail Wednesday. She faces one charge of murder and aggravated involuntary manslaughter, as well as the sale of a controlled substance.

The manslaughter charge was applied under Austin’s Law, which was signed by Gov. Brian Kemp this year. It states that a person commits the offense when they illegally manufacture or sell a controlled substance, that substance contains fentanyl and then the person to whom they sold it dies as a result of the fentanyl.

Police did not disclose what substance Screws thought he was buying or if he was aware that it contained fentanyl.

