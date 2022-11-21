Accused child molester who fled to Jamaica arrested, returned to metro Atlanta

For more than 11 years, a former Paulding County man lived in Jamaica to avoid being prosecuted for child molestation.
On Monday, 71-year-old Charles Manord Rainey was in the Paulding jail to answer to those charges, according to the U.S. Marshals Service and local investigators.
In August 2010, an arrest warrant was issued for Rainey, charging him with aggravated child molestation, child molestation and sexual battery, court records show. The Paulding sheriff’s office investigated the allegations against a girl under the age of 16.
The following July, Rainey was indicted on the three felony charges. When he failed to show up for a scheduled court appearance, a bench warrant was issued for his arrest, according to court records. By 2012, the case was “dead docketed” because Rainey had not been located.
In 2011, Rainey was issued a six-month visa to travel to Jamaica. But last week, he was taken into custody there and admitted he stayed in the country illegally.
“On Nov. 15, security forces from the Government of Jamaica, working with the Jamaica Constabulary Force, took Rainey into custody without incident,” the U.S. Marshals Service said in a statement. “During an interview at Barnett Police Station in Montego Bay, Rainey acknowledged his identity and admitted that he’d overstayed his visa. The visa he was issued in 2011 was valid for six months.”
Rainey was returned to the U.S. and was booked into the Paulding jail Friday. He was being held without bond Monday, booking records show.
