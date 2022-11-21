Accused child molester who fled to Jamaica arrested, returned to metro Atlanta

On Monday, 71-year-old Charles Manord Rainey was in the Paulding jail to answer to those charges, according to the U.S. Marshals Service and local investigators.

In August 2010, an arrest warrant was issued for Rainey, charging him with aggravated child molestation, child molestation and sexual battery, court records show. The Paulding sheriff’s office investigated the allegations against a girl under the age of 16.