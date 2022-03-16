A year of ‘grieving, healing and reflection’ following Atlanta spa shootings

Caption Robert Peterson sits for a portrait outside of the home of his late mother, Yong Ae Yue, in Norcross, Ga. Yue was shot and killed in an Atlanta-area spa earlier this year. MUST CREDIT: Photo by Melissa Alexander for The Washington Post. Credit: For The Washington Post Credit: For The Washington Post Caption Robert Peterson sits for a portrait outside of the home of his late mother, Yong Ae Yue, in Norcross, Ga. Yue was shot and killed in an Atlanta-area spa earlier this year. MUST CREDIT: Photo by Melissa Alexander for The Washington Post. Credit: For The Washington Post Credit: For The Washington Post

“Some have said this pain will go away and I will smile again,” he said during a recent memorial. “To be honest, that day has yet to come. Life after this tragedy has been about grieving, healing and reflection, but this past year has not been easy.”

Suncha Kim’s daughter penned a letter that was read aloud during the memorial. It talked about speaking to her mom for the last time the morning before her death and how clearly she still remembers her voice a year later.

“My mother, the grandmother of my children, was killed by a person that none of us knew,” she wrote. “She disappeared forever from our everyday lives in an instant.”

Suncha Kim, slain victim in spa shootings on Tuesday, March 16, 2021.

“I felt great sorrow and an aching heart and I was also mad, really mad. Over the past year I have been helped and supported by so many.”

Daokun Feng, the brother of Daoyou Feng, couldn’t travel to the U.S. from China when his sister was shot and killed. Members of the Atlanta Chinese American Alliance raised money and held a funeral service for the 44-year-old.

“Since last year when we lost our beloved sister, our whole family is still in pain and grieving,” Daokun Feng wrote. “My sister came to the United States by herself to look for a better life, to help the family. She worked hard and always treated everyone nicely. We still don’t understand why such a nice and lovely girl was killed by someone full of hatred in his heart.”

Byron Chan organizes flowers before the start of the funeral for Daoyou Feng in Norcross on Sunday, April 4, 2021. The 44-year-old was among the eight people slain in metro Atlanta spa shootings last month. She was from China and had no known family in the U.S.

He said their mother, who is elderly, still doesn’t know that her daughter is dead.

“Every day she wants us to give her a call and see how she’s doing,” he wrote. “That really breaks our heart ... We just hope that this kind of hatred and death will never happen to anyone in the future.”

Randy Park, one of Hyun Jung Grant’s two sons, recently wrote that it’s been nearly a year since his mother called to say she loved them.

Hyun Jung Grant, 51, was among the four women killed in Atlanta's spa shootings. She lived in Duluth and had two sons.

“Eric and I have set our sights on our future and have mostly returned to our daily routine. But the missing nightly phone calls of her telling us “Goodnight” and “I love you” have left a canyon in our hearts,” he wrote on an online fundraising site. “Not a day goes by where we don’t think about our mother and what transpired. The cruel reality is that time cannot be reversed and the act undone. All we can do now is to hold onto her memory and live a fulfilling life ... Through our lives she will not be forgotten.”

State Sen. Michelle Au happened to be in the well of the Senate the day before the shootings, delivering a speech about the rise in violence against Asian Americans in the U.S.

“I didn’t want people in Georgia, especially our legislative leaders, to feel like we were insulated or immune from this issue,” said Au, who was the first Asian American woman elected to the Georgia State Senate. “And then the events of March 16 happened 24 hours after that.”

State Sen. Michelle Au

Au noted the killings galvanized Atlanta’s Asian American community and brought some people closer together. But she called the acts of violence that claimed the lives of eight people “a new chapter in an old story.”

“It was something that was shocking, obviously, because of the brutality of the crime and the scope of it,” she said. “But many of us were not surprised that it happened.”

Phi Nguyen, executive director for Asian Americans Advancing Justice-Atlanta, said people of Asian descent in this country have been stereotyped and stigmatized for centuries.

The organization founded in 2010 quickly responded to the spa shootings, offering support for the families of those killed and their loved ones. Typically, her group fights against anti-immigration legislation in Georgia, as well as the detention and deportation of undocumented immigrants.

“There’s certainly a level of community trauma that we all experienced as members of the community that was targeted,” said Nguyen, who is Vietnamese American. “In the immediate aftermath of the shootings, our community came together in a very powerful way, and even nationally, this tragedy has created an inflection point for the Asian American community.”