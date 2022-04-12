A year later, few answers for family of DeKalb man killed by police

On Monday, the eve of the one-year anniversary of the shooting, Williams’ family organized a rally and candlelight vigil at Atlanta’s Freedom Park. They also planned to deliver a second petition to DeKalb DA Sherry Boston at noon Tuesday, hopeful she will make a charging decision against the officers involved.

The GBI confirmed it finished its investigation last summer and turned the findings over to the district attorney’s office on July 14. But in an emailed statement, a spokeswoman for the DA’s office said the case is still being looked at.

“At this juncture, the matter remains open and under investigation,” Lisa Myers said Monday. “A charging determination has not yet been made.”

Police were called to Williams’ southwest DeKalb complex the afternoon of April 12, 2021, after a neighbor called 911 to report a suspicious man “lurking around the woods” near her home.

“I don’t know if he’s armed or not ... I think he’s homeless,” the woman told the dispatcher. She later called back saying the man approached her with a knife as she walked to her car, and asked them to send someone quickly.

When police arrived they encountered Williams outside his home.

Video from the officers’ body-worn cameras appeared to show one of them ask Williams several times if he lived at the condo, which police initially believed was vacant. The knife wasn’t visible at first.

“If you don’t live here, man, I’m kindly asking you to leave the property, all right? And be on your way, OK? Can you do that for me?” the officer asks him. That’s when Williams appeared to pull out the knife and move toward the police, causing the officer to stumble and fall as he backed away.

A second officer fired a single shot but apparently missed Williams, who got up and ran off. He managed to scurry onto his roof, kick through a glass window and dive into his bedroom before police surrounded his unit, one witness said.

After Williams went inside, officers stood outside his front door with their guns drawn. Body camera video later released by the department showed him crouching behind an ottoman as police stood outside just feet away.

The video appeared to show an officer kick open the door a second time and fire a single shot into the home. Each time the door was opened, Williams would quickly shut it from inside. His family says he was probably terrified.

After several attempts to get Williams to come out, one officer implored him to bring the standoff to an end.

“Let me see you throw (the knife) down. You throw it down, we’ll put our stuff down,” Sgt. Devon Perry tells him in the footage. “Can you do that for us, please? Please, sir. I’m begging you. You’re a Black man. I’m a Black man. You don’t have to die today.”

It was Perry who fired a second time, according to the family and their attorney, shooting three rounds into the living room and striking Williams in the shoulder and hand. Hahnah Williams said her brother would likely still be alive had police gone in and rendered aid. Instead, they waited for the SWAT team to arrive.

It would be 90 minutes before authorities went into Williams’ condo and found him dead.

“Why did he have to die?” Hahnah Williams asked. “Why was death the only option?”

More than three dozen supporters rallied at the busy intersection Monday evening alongside Williams’ mother and family members. Many wore specially made T-shirts and carried signs that read “Justice for Zadok.”

Speaking to demonstrators through a bullhorn as a jazz quartet played softly nearby, his mother, Chris Ann Lewis, vowed to keep fighting week after week.

“I don’t understand why it’s taken them so long.” she said. “What good are body cameras without accountability?”

Once Williams was inside his home, the officers at the scene had plenty of options, his family contends. Police could have called in a mental health professional or gotten a relative on the phone to speak with him, they say. Instead, he was shot and killed.

Body camera footage obtained by the family appears to show Perry acknowledge that Williams was mentally unstable during a conversation with police Chief Mirtha Ramos at the scene.

“He is definitely mentally ill,” the officer could be seen telling his boss after the shooting.

The DeKalb County Police Department said last year it planned to conduct its own review of the shooting, but an agency spokeswoman didn’t immediately respond to questions about that investigation.

“There is nothing in that body camera footage — nothing that shows my brother was a threat after he went inside,” Hahnah Williams said. “You shouldn’t shoot a man because they’re not doing what you say fast enough, especially when you know he’s mentally ill.”

She referred to an incident in neighboring Gwinnett County last month where a man allegedly pulled out a gun on a Greyhound bus full of passengers during a mental health crisis. In that case, negotiators spoke at length with the 23-year-old and ultimately persuaded him to surrender peacefully at an on-ramp to I-85.

Williams’ mother and sisters said they miss Zadok every day. A self-taught investor and stock trader, he was proud of the condo he bought with his savings back in 2009, his family said. He was nerdy and quirky and would have done anything for them.

The youngest of six children and the only boy, Williams’ family described him as supportive and loving. He helped support his older sisters by watching their children as they worked their way through law and medical school. And when one of his sisters was diagnosed with cancer, he let her live in one of his homes rent-free so she could focus on getting better.

“He was a good man,” his mother said. “He shouldn’t have died the way he did.”

Though they hope the officers involved are ultimately charged, Hahnah Williams said she isn’t sure her family can ever truly get justice.

“Our family will never be the same,” she said, crying as she remembered the lengthy texts her brother would send as he encouraged to her to save more for retirement. “I miss his voice, I miss his laugh. I miss how positive he was, how kind and loving. ... I just miss him.”