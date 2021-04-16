Video shows DeKalb officers pleading with man to drop knife before shooting

But after viewing the video, family attorney Mawuli Davis said it was clear Williams was experiencing a “mental health crisis” during the deadly encounter with police.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution submitted an open records request for the officers’ body camera footage Wednesday but has not received it.

The harrowing video appears to show one officer stumble outside the home as Williams chases after him with the knife.

A second officer fired a single shot and Williams is seen falling to the ground before getting back up and running inside his home.

DeKalb police responded to the complex off Snapfinger Woods Drive about 4 p.m. after a woman called 911 twice and said a man pulled a knife on her as she walked to her car, Ramos told Channel 2. Ramos said that Williams eventually walked away, but the woman called 911 a second time to ask when police would arrive.

The GBI said Williams still had the knife when officers encountered him outside the home and lunged at them, prompting the initial shooting.

After Williams went back inside, officers kicked open a ground-level door with their guns drawn. Bodycam video appears to show the man crouching behind an ottoman as officers tell him repeatedly to drop the weapon.

“He’s behind the ottoman, and in his hand, you see the sliver of the blue knife,” Ramos said.

The video appears to show officers kick the door open a second time and fire a single shot into the home. They also apparently tried to use a Taser to subdue Williams, but investigators said it was ineffective.

After repeated attempts to get Williams to come out peacefully, one officer can be heard begging him to drop the knife and bring the standoff to an end.

“Let me see you throw (the knife) down. You throw it down, we’ll put our stuff down,” the officer tells him. “Can you do that for us, please? Please, sir. I’m begging you. You’re a Black man. I’m a Black man. You don’t have to die today.”

Police eventually fired what sounded like three shots into the home, according to bodycam video and a witness at the scene.

Davis, the attorney for Williams’ family, said they are grateful police released the footage, which he said “changes the narrative” and paints a clear picture of what happened.

“It answered a lot of questions and it even contradicted some of what the witnesses that we interviewed told us,” Davis said. “This is very helpful for the family and they acknowledge that what they saw was their brother, their loved one, having a mental health crisis that they had never seen before.”

He also said the officers who first encountered Williams should have feared for their lives. While there’s no question that Williams attacked police with the knife outside the home, Davis questioned the officers’ decision to shoot at him while he was barricaded inside.

“Once Mr. Williams entered his home, why did the officers decide they had to kick the door in and shoot him?” Davis asked. “They could have waited and got a negotiator and mental health expert, or even the family, to come talk to him — to help address these issues that he was clearly having.”

Ramos said the video makes it clear Williams had a knife and that the officers “did the best they could in communicating with him.”

“It’s a sad day when we have to end our day this way,” the chief said. “But we also know that it’s a sad day for Mr. Williams’ family and we will do all we can to make sure that we do a thorough, clear and fair investigation.”