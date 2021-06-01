Body cam footage sheds new light on fatal DeKalb police shooting

“That changed the whole dynamic,” said Davis, who represents the Williams family. “There’s a big difference in how you’d engage with a homeowner in that situation as opposed to a trespasser.”

Williams’ sisters say he was experiencing a mental health crisis. One shot was fired, but in the chaos it was unclear whether Williams had been hit.

“He has no history of violence,” said his sister, Zeporah Williams. She and two of her sisters, Hahnah and Buelah Williams, have reviewed more than 10 hours of body cam footage captured from the scene. Zadok, as they called him, was the youngest of six, and the only son.

“We think he was scared,” Zeporah Williams said. “We think he felt threatened.”

In previously released footage, the officers are seen trying to reason with Williams.

“I don’t want you to die today. Put the knife down,” Sgt. Devon Perry is heard saying. “Let me see you throw (the knife) down. You throw it down, we’ll put our stuff down. Please, sir. I’m begging you. You’re a Black man. I’m a Black man. You don’t have to die today.”

Ultimately, police said, Williams gave them no choice. They said he twice lunged at officers. Body cam footage shows Williams lunging at them, knife in hand, once on the stairs, but not after he entered his home.

After the second shots were fired, no one on the scene, including EMT personnel who were at the condo complex on an unrelated call, rendered aid. A pathologist hired by the Williams family said he believes Williams may have survived had he been treated immediately after the shooting. Police said they were waiting on equipment from DeKalb’s SWAT unit needed in case Williams had barricaded himself in his home.

There was no sign of a barricade from the body cam footage. The front door was open. Before he was shot, Williams hid behind an ottoman.

“This points to the need for increased training, in deescalation, and how to engage with people in mental crisis,” said Kalfani Ture, a professor of criminal studies and policing at Quinnipiac University and a former police officer. “We as police officers have the license to use deadly force, but we also have to be reasonable about this.”

DeKalb police declined to answer specific questions about the shooting.

“There are many questions that are the subject of the ongoing internal affairs and GBI investigations,” read a statement from the county. “We don’t want to jeopardize these investigations.”

Ture worked for law enforcement agencies in Roswell and Cherokee County.

“This is a tough situation because the officer has to make a split second decision,” he said of the DeKalb incident.

‘We’re coming in, open the door’

After he ran, Williams climbed into his condo through a bedroom window.

After consulting with other officers, Perry concluded they needed to find out whether Williams had been shot, footage showed.

Chadd Wilson, division director at the Georgia Public Safety Training Center, said typically a warrant is needed to force access into a private home. Exceptions include concern for human life, he said.

In the footage, Perry can be heard making it clear to Williams that the officers weren’t going anywhere.

“We’re coming in, open the door,” he said. They later kicked it open.

A tense conversation followed. Williams was behind his door. He appeared to be no more than five feet from the officers.

“We’re just trying to make sure you’re okay,” one of the officers is heard saying. Williams is heard asking to see a search warrant.

“It’s my property, sir,” he said.

Williams then asked the officers’ names. Perry identified himself, Officers Mikhail Morgan and Michael Walker. Williams then pushed the door shut. One of the officers discharges a Taser. Perry fires three shots from his gun.

“He lunged at you or what?” the supervisor is heard asking Perry soon after.

“No, he, he was in at the door,” Perry responded. “I gave him the demand to put the knife down. He came at the door with a knife. I was like he came to the doorway. That’s what it felt like to me.”

Ture said Williams’ closing the door should not have been perceived as a threat by the officers.

“They could’ve retreated and called for necessary professionals to come out and resist,” he said. “At this point there’s a need to render aid. They could’ve retreated and negotiated his surrender. To what extent was the force necessary?”

After the shots were fired, Perry ordered officers to back away. A supervisor warned that Williams “could be in there bleeding out” but police waited for the SWAT unit to arrive.

“DCFR EMTs were on the scene and inquired about going in to render aid, but per policy, could not render aid until the scene was deemed safe by the police department,” said a county spokesman, who then referred the AJC to the International Association of Chiefs of Police’s definition of a barricaded person.

It says such a person has taken a position “that does not allow immediate police access.”

“These type of situations can be highly volatile and have the potential to endanger the lives of officers and others,” according to the IACP definition.

Hahnah Williams said the irony was not lost on her.

“They got in there first because they were concerned for his safety,” she said. “What happened to that concern? Did it disappear or did it never exist?”

Wilson, with the Georgia Public Safety Training Center, said there is not playbook for such situations.

“It’s at the discretion of the officers on the scene,” he said.

All of the officers involved remain on active duty. The family wants Perry fired and recently met with District Attorney Sherry Boston, who promised a thorough review.

“He didn’t know someone called police. He had no idea why they were there,” said Hahnah Williams. “He died not even knowing why.”