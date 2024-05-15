9-year-old injured after car crashes into school bus in Spalding

A car carrying a 9-year-old crashed into the back of a stopped school bus in Spalding County on Wednesday morning, according to authorities.

The bus was picking up a student on Teamon Road near Smoke Field Drive and had all of its flashing lights and signs activated, the Georgia State Patrol said. That was when the vehicle ran into the rear of the bus.

No students aboard the bus were injured, but the child in the car and the driver were taken to a hospital. Their injuries were not life-threatening, the GSP said.

It was not clear what time the collision occurred, but it was at some point before 8 a.m.

The car sustained significant damage to its front end and had to be towed away from the scene, according to officials.

No other details have been released. Authorities did not say if charges are anticipated.

