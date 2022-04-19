BreakingNews
UPDATE: Amber Alert canceled after Georgia 4-month-old found safe
ajc logo
X

83-year-old man killed in Paulding house fire

The fire broke out at a house on Courthouse Park Drive in the Temple community.

Credit: Paulding County Fire Department

Combined ShapeCaption
The fire broke out at a house on Courthouse Park Drive in the Temple community.

Credit: Paulding County Fire Department

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
10 minutes ago

An 83-year-old man died early Tuesday in a Paulding County house fire, according to investigators.

Shortly before 7 a.m., several 911 callers reported the fire on Courthouse Park Drive in the Temple community, Lt. Steve Mapes with the Paulding fire department said. Callers reported that victims, including a disabled veteran, might be trapped inside the home.

Firefighters arrived seven minutes later and encountered heavy smoke and flames coming from the front of the home, Mapes said.

“Several residents who were able to escape the fire, including the disabled veteran, confirmed that another male occupant was still trapped in the kitchen area,” Mapes said in an emailed statement.

During a search of the home, firefighters located an unconscious man in the kitchen. The man, whose name was not released pending notification of family members, died after being removed from the home, Mapes said.

Paulding investigators have requested that the state fire marshal’s office assist in determining the cause of the fire.

About the Author

Follow Alexis Stevens on twitter

Alexis Stevens is a member of the Crime and Public Safety team.

Editors' Picks
D’Mari Johnson, 11, is fighting for his life after he was shot at the Golden Glide skating rink in DeKalb County on April 9. (Credit: The Cochran Firm)

Credit: The Cochran Firm

Cops zero in on suspect in 11-year-old’s shooting at DeKalb skating rink 23m ago
Major traffic disruptions are expected at night this week as construction on the new I-285 interchange at Ga. 400 continues. (File photo by John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com)

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Northbound Ga. 400 will close Thursday and Friday nights at I-285
2h ago
April 27, 2021 Hartsfield-Jackson Airport: Delta Air Lines has turned a corner as it starts filling middle seats again May 1, 2021 and looks for a travel rebound this summer. Average airfares hit a 25-year low in 2020 as the number of travelers on U.S. airlines dropped dramatically because of the pandemic, according to a federal report. Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport also had ranking changes in 2020. Guangzhou Bai Yun International Airport unseated the Atlanta airport for the first time in more than two decades, according to Airports Council International's preliminary world airport traffic rankings. Seven of the 10 busiest airports in the world in the pandemic year of 2020 were in China. However, Hartsfield-Jackson was the busiest airport measured by flight counts in 2020, taking that title back from Chicago O'Hare. (John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com)

Credit: John Spink

Delta sparks backlash for calling COVID-19 ‘ordinary seasonal virus’
4h ago
A federal district judge allowed a lawsuit to proceed that aims to remove U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene from the ballot, alleging that the congresswoman's actions leading up to and on the day of the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021, make her ineligible to serve under a provision in the 14th Amendment to the Constitution. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Federal judge allows effort to disqualify Marjorie Greene from ballot to proceed
7h ago
A federal district judge allowed a lawsuit to proceed that aims to remove U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene from the ballot, alleging that the congresswoman's actions leading up to and on the day of the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021, make her ineligible to serve under a provision in the 14th Amendment to the Constitution. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Federal judge allows effort to disqualify Marjorie Greene from ballot to proceed
7h ago
10/01/2018 -- Jasper, Georgia -- Georgia Republican Gubernatorial candidate Brian Kemp encourages his supporters to donate funds to his campaign by filling up a diesel gas can during a stop at Appalachian Gun, Pawn &Range in Jasper, Monday, October 1, 2018. Monday was the first day of Brian Kemp's weeklong bus tour where he and his campaign will visit 27 counties in 5 days. (ALYSSA POINTER/ALYSSA.POINTER@AJC.COM)

Credit: Alyssa Pointer

Kemp races to slam door on Perdue’s insurgent challenge
8h ago
The Latest
Restaurant security guard killed in shooting at SW Atlanta strip mall
15m ago
Cops zero in on suspect in 11-year-old’s shooting at DeKalb skating rink
23m ago
UPDATE: Amber Alert canceled after Georgia 4-month-old found safe
51m ago
Featured
Half as many Georgians opted to register at driver’s license offices last year compared with 2020, a drop from 79% to 39%. The sharp decrease indicates that automatic voter registration is no longer working as it had in the past. AJC FILE

Did Georgia weaken automatic voter registration?
Rivian CEO reportedly warns about supply chain issues
23h ago
Atlanta mayor’s transition team recommends policies in public safety, ethics
22h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top