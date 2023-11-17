8 train cars derail, locomotive catches on fire in NW Atlanta

Eight train cars derailed and the locomotive caught on fire in a northwest Atlanta railyard early Friday morning.

According to CSX officials, a Norfolk Southern train came into contact with a CSX train just before 6:30 a.m. at an interchange point in the Howells Yard near Chattahoochee Avenue and Howell Mill Road. The fire was contained to the locomotive and was extinguished shortly after, officials said.

No injuries were reported, and no hazardous materials were involved, though an unknown quantity of diesel fuel and plastic pellets were released as a result of the incident, a CSX spokesperson said in a statement.

A portion of Defoors Avenue was closed to accommodate firefighting equipment, according to the WSB 24-hour Traffic Center.

Atlanta fire officials told Channel 2 Action News that 1,200 gallons of diesel from the locomotive spilled and burned during the fire.

“CSX appreciates the swift action of local first responders,” the spokesperson added. “Safety is our highest priority as we work to develop a recovery plan.”

