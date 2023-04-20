76 indicted in Spalding County after sting operation targets 2 gangs

Holland, a college student, was found dead in the middle of North Hill Street in May 2022 alongside his bullet-ridden car, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported.

“Gang members pulled up beside him and filled his car with holes. He stepped out of the car he was in and collapsed in the middle of the street,” Dix said.

More recently, Jones was killed when she was hit by a stray bullet as she slept in her apartment in March. The Spalding Heights complex was sprayed with more than 20 rifle shots, Dix said, and a single bullet fatally wounded the 11-year-old.

Two men were arrested in the case of Holland’s killing and one was arrested about a month after Jones’ death, Dix said. All three were named in the indictment announced Thursday.

During the news conference, officials shared details of two separate operations, each targeting different gangs. “Operation Krack the Ice” focused on the Ghostface Gangsters, while “Operation Bloodclot” focused on the Zoo Krew Gang.

The first led to charges against 34 defendants and focused mostly on the Ghostface Gangsters’ alleged methamphetamine trafficking operation, according to the GBI. The investigation centered on suspected gang member Chad Ashley Allen, who is serving a life sentence for murder.

From prison, Allen was able to coordinate the trafficking of large amounts of meth from Mexico, the GBI said. Using contraband cellphones, the gang was able to coordinate a network of drug distribution both inside and outside of prison, as well as launder their illicit profits through mobile banking apps, according to the state agency.

Few details were released about “Operation Bloodclot,” but the investigation resulted in charges against a higher number of suspects and involved more violent charges. Dix said he believes the group was responsible for more than half of Spalding’s shooting incidents in the first quarter of the year.

