61-year-old man shot while confronting suspected car burglar in NW Atlanta

A man who confronted someone attempting to break into a car in his northwest Atlanta neighborhood was shot early Thursday morning, police said.
The 61-year-old was found suffering from a gunshot wound around 12:30 a.m. when officers responded to a home in the 1000 block of Mayson Turner Road in the Washington Park neighborhood, Atlanta police said in a news release. The man was taken to the hospital and his health status is stable.
The suspect was not at the scene when officers arrived, police said. No further information has been released about the incident, including the identity of the victim or a description of the suspect.
