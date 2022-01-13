Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

61-year-old man shot while confronting suspected car burglar in NW Atlanta

A 61-year-old man was shot while confronting a suspected car burglar in Atlanta's Washington Park neighborhood.
caption arrowCaption
A 61-year-old man was shot while confronting a suspected car burglar in Atlanta's Washington Park neighborhood.

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
12 minutes ago

A man who confronted someone attempting to break into a car in his northwest Atlanta neighborhood was shot early Thursday morning, police said.

The 61-year-old was found suffering from a gunshot wound around 12:30 a.m. when officers responded to a home in the 1000 block of Mayson Turner Road in the Washington Park neighborhood, Atlanta police said in a news release. The man was taken to the hospital and his health status is stable.

The suspect was not at the scene when officers arrived, police said. No further information has been released about the incident, including the identity of the victim or a description of the suspect.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Henri Hollis on twitter

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Shooting in NW Atlanta leaves 1-year-old in critical condition
31m ago
UPDATE: Man wanted for Vidalia double homicide arrested in Arizona
17h ago
Henry County reaches settlement in police choking of former NFL player
18h ago
Investigations
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top