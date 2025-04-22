61-year-old man in wheelchair killed in Gainesville hit-and-run

A 61-year-old man was killed Monday morning when a driver hit him and his companion as she pushed his wheelchair across a Gainesville street, police said.

Officers got the call about the crash around 11 a.m. It happened as the pair crossed Academy Street in the downtown area.

Police said Linda Tench, 77, was pushing Phillip Adams’ wheelchair in the designated crosswalk when a driver failed to stop for them and then drove away. Both victims were rushed to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in critical condition.