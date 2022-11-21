60-year-old man injured in shooting near Five Points MARTA station

Atlanta officers got the call about a man being shot at 25 Peachtree Street, across from Woodruff Park, around 7:30 p.m., police said in a statement. When they got there, they found the victim with a gunshot wound to his thigh. He was described as alert when he was taken to a hospital.

The address is home to a Walgreens, but police did not say if the victim had been inside the store. No other details were released about the victim, what may have led up to the shooting or whether any suspects have been identified.