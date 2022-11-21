BreakingNews
UPDATE: ‘Armed and dangerous’ SWAT standoff suspect in custody in Clayton County
ajc logo
X

60-year-old man injured in shooting near Five Points MARTA station

Credit: Henri Hollis

Credit: Henri Hollis

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
49 minutes ago
Victim is 2nd person shot in area within less than 24 hours

A 60-year-old man was shot near the Five Points MARTA station in downtown Atlanta on Sunday evening, just a block from where a man was killed almost exactly 24 hours earlier, according to police.

Atlanta officers got the call about a man being shot at 25 Peachtree Street, across from Woodruff Park, around 7:30 p.m., police said in a statement. When they got there, they found the victim with a gunshot wound to his thigh. He was described as alert when he was taken to a hospital.

The address is home to a Walgreens, but police did not say if the victim had been inside the store. No other details were released about the victim, what may have led up to the shooting or whether any suspects have been identified.

Around 7 p.m. the previous day, another man was shot at 29 Peachtree Street, which is in the same block as the Five Points station and across from Peachtree Fountains Plaza. A City Gear store is located at that address, but police did not say if the shooting took place indoors or outside.

The victim, who was not publicly identified, was rushed to a hospital, where he died.

ExploreMan shot, killed near Five Points MARTA station

No other details were released about the case.

About the Author

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Chris Seward

Bradley’s Buzz: Does Tech already have the Key to its future?2h ago

Credit: John Bazemore/AP

The Jolt: Warnock to bring in Dave Matthews for swing voter two-step
5h ago

Credit: Special

Anne Quatrano restaurant Floataway Cafe closing after 25 years
2h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

With fixes to make, undefeated Georgia Tech faces Utah
1h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

With fixes to make, undefeated Georgia Tech faces Utah
1h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Obama to hold Dec. 1 runoff rally for Warnock in Atlanta
2h ago
The Latest

UPDATE: ‘Armed and dangerous’ SWAT standoff suspect in custody in Clayton County
9m ago
Accused child molester who fled to Jamaica arrested, returned to metro Atlanta
23m ago
UPDATE: GBI ID’s man who died after pursuit, shootout with Paulding deputies
4h ago
Featured

Credit: RJ Sangosti

Gay bar shooting suspect facing murder, hate crime charges
11m ago
When is early voting for Georgia’s US Senate runoff?
9 of the most dazzling holiday light displays in Georgia
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top