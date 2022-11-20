Man shot, killed near Five Points MARTA station

A man was fatally shot across from Peachtree Fountains Plaza near the Five Points MARTA station in downtown Atlanta on Saturday evening, according to police.
Atlanta officers were called to 29 Peachtree St. around 7 p.m. and found a man with a gunshot wound to the abdomen, police said in a statement. The man was rushed to a hospital, where he died shortly after.
No other details were released about the case.
A City Gear store is located at the address to where police were called.
