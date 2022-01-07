Hamburger icon
6 suspects, including 2 juveniles, arrested during drug bust at Macon home

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated 25 minutes ago

Six suspects, including two juveniles, are in custody after Bibb County deputies served a search warrant Thursday for narcotics at a Macon home, according to news outlet WGXA.

The suspects included Deontress Marquis Moore, 28; Camrone Lane Cherry, 19; Demarkis Jamichael Hammonds, 21; and Jashon Demon Jackson, 20, WGXA reported.

Two juveniles, ages 14 and 16, also were arrested and charged, according to WGXA.

All the suspects face charges of possessing a firearm while committing or attempting to commit certain felonies (three counts), theft by receiving stolen property (two counts, felony), and purchasing/possessing/manufacturing/distributing/or selling marijuana (one count), WGXA reported.

The suspects included Deontress Marquis Moore, 28; Camrone Lane Cherry, 19; Jashon Demon Jackson, 20; and Demarkis Jamichael Hammonds, 21, WGXA reported.

Credit: Bibb County Sheriff's Office

Credit: Bibb County Sheriff's Office

Credit: Bibb County Sheriff's Office
Credit: Bibb County Sheriff's Office

Credit: Bibb County Sheriff's Office

Credit: Bibb County Sheriff's Office

Investigators found three handguns, two of which had been reported stolen, according to WGXA. Officials also seized marijuana, packing material and digital scales, the news outlet reported.

Moore, Cherry, Hammonds and Jackson were booked into the Bibb County Jail without bond, WGXA reported, citing deputies.

The juveniles’ cases were handed to the juvenile court system, WGXA reported.

