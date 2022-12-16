5 sent to prison in $12 million fraud scheme at Columbus ‘sham university’

Anderson was sentenced to nine years in federal prison. Kristina Parker, 35, of Stone Mountain, was an administrative assistant at the school and received a four-year sentence.

Yolanda Brown Thomas, 51, of Columbus, was an instructor and was sentenced to more than five years in prison. Her husband, 56-year-old Leo Frank Thomas, was also an instructor and received a three-year sentence.

A third instructor, Dorothy Webb of Las Vegas, Nevada, was charged with the rest of the group but died before she could enter a plea.

The final defendant, 49-year-old Erica Montgomery of Fort Mitchell, Alabama, was sentenced to more than four years in prison. She ran a tax preparation business, Dylon Tax Service, and recruited fake students from her pool of clients. She promised people “free money” if they registered as students, court documents said, and assured them they would not have to complete any schoolwork or attend classes.

Once new “students” were recruited, Anderson and Parker ensured they were admitted into the school and submitted financial aid applications on their behalf. After the fake students were admitted, Webb and the Thomases submitted schoolwork and falsified class participation for the students’ online profiles.

Anderson arranged for most of the fake students’ financial aid checks to be sent directly to her at the school, the DOJ said.

The defendants were sentenced in federal court Thursday during a day-long hearing, officials said. All five prison sentences will be followed by three years of supervised release.