5 arrested around metro Atlanta in connection with violent New Jersey home invasion

The incident that led to those charges took place July 7 at a home in Cresskill, New Jersey, according to Musella. Officers were called to the house after getting reports of a home invasion being carried out by several armed men wearing FBI raid jackets. A man in his 60s was shot multiple times and taken to Hackensack University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, Musella said.

After a five-month investigation, the suspects were tracked to metro Atlanta. They have been identified as Aaron Perry, 53, of Dunwoody; Kedrain Burnette, 51, of Marietta; Roderick Carmichael, 50, of Stockbridge; and two Atlanta men: 33-year-old Ali Muhammad and 41-year-old Taurus Sanchez Boone.