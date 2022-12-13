5 arrested around metro Atlanta in connection with violent New Jersey home invasion

Five men were arrested Tuesday around the metro Atlanta area after a monthslong investigation connected them to a violent home invasion and shooting at a home in New Jersey, authorities said.
In an operation coordinated by the FBI with local law enforcement agencies, the five suspects were arrested at locations in Atlanta, Dunwoody, Marietta and Stockbridge, Prosecutor Mark Musella of Bergen County, New Jersey, said in a news release. Each suspect is facing multiple charges, including first-degree attempted murder, Musella said.
Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC
The incident that led to those charges took place July 7 at a home in Cresskill, New Jersey, according to Musella. Officers were called to the house after getting reports of a home invasion being carried out by several armed men wearing FBI raid jackets. A man in his 60s was shot multiple times and taken to Hackensack University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, Musella said.
After a five-month investigation, the suspects were tracked to metro Atlanta. They have been identified as Aaron Perry, 53, of Dunwoody; Kedrain Burnette, 51, of Marietta; Roderick Carmichael, 50, of Stockbridge; and two Atlanta men: 33-year-old Ali Muhammad and 41-year-old Taurus Sanchez Boone.
After executing search warrants Tuesday morning, the FBI recovered multiple handguns, long guns and ballistic armor, Musella said.
At one of the locations in Fulton County, a large police presence, including a SWAT unit and armored vehicles, could be seen outside a home on Wickum Road. FBI agents went into the home carrying evidence boxes while local officers set up a perimeter.
In addition to the FBI, Musella thanked the Drug Enforcement Agency’s Atlanta office, the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office and the police departments of Dunwoody, Marietta, Sandy Springs, Cobb County and Henry County.
