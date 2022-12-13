ajc logo
X

5 arrested around metro Atlanta in connection with violent New Jersey home invasion

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
21 minutes ago
Suspects accused of shooting victim while wearing FBI raid jackets

Five men were arrested Tuesday around the metro Atlanta area after a monthslong investigation connected them to a violent home invasion and shooting at a home in New Jersey, authorities said.

In an operation coordinated by the FBI with local law enforcement agencies, the five suspects were arrested at locations in Atlanta, Dunwoody, Marietta and Stockbridge, Prosecutor Mark Musella of Bergen County, New Jersey, said in a news release. Each suspect is facing multiple charges, including first-degree attempted murder, Musella said.

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

The incident that led to those charges took place July 7 at a home in Cresskill, New Jersey, according to Musella. Officers were called to the house after getting reports of a home invasion being carried out by several armed men wearing FBI raid jackets. A man in his 60s was shot multiple times and taken to Hackensack University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, Musella said.

After a five-month investigation, the suspects were tracked to metro Atlanta. They have been identified as Aaron Perry, 53, of Dunwoody; Kedrain Burnette, 51, of Marietta; Roderick Carmichael, 50, of Stockbridge; and two Atlanta men: 33-year-old Ali Muhammad and 41-year-old Taurus Sanchez Boone.

After executing search warrants Tuesday morning, the FBI recovered multiple handguns, long guns and ballistic armor, Musella said.

At one of the locations in Fulton County, a large police presence, including a SWAT unit and armored vehicles, could be seen outside a home on Wickum Road. FBI agents went into the home carrying evidence boxes while local officers set up a perimeter.

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

In addition to the FBI, Musella thanked the Drug Enforcement Agency’s Atlanta office, the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office and the police departments of Dunwoody, Marietta, Sandy Springs, Cobb County and Henry County.

About the Author

Follow Henri Hollis on twitter

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Gwinnett County Department of Corrections

Coworkers stunned after Gwinnett correctional officer gunned down in parking lot2h ago

Credit: Coffee County

Feds asked to investigate multistate ‘plot’ to copy election software
4h ago

Credit: Jason Getz

GHSA expected to announce finals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Thursday
2h ago

Credit: Family photo

‘If she wasn’t safe, no one is.’ Family of Buckhead stabbing victim grateful for arrest
2h ago

Credit: Family photo

‘If she wasn’t safe, no one is.’ Family of Buckhead stabbing victim grateful for arrest
2h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Warnock’s US Senate victory audited by Georgia election officials
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Son detained, father dead in NW Atlanta apartments shooting
1h ago
Coworkers stunned after Gwinnett correctional officer gunned down in parking lot
2h ago
‘If she wasn’t safe, no one is.’ Family of Buckhead stabbing victim grateful for arrest
2h ago
Featured

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Georgia failed to report jail deaths to federal government - An AJC investigation
11h ago
Mike Leach, Mississippi State football coach, dies at 61
2h ago
Braves Report podcast: Breaking down the Sean Murphy-William Contreras trade
14h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top