4th suspect arrested in July slaying of Covington 18-year-old

Caryon Grier, of Conyers, now joins Tirell Tommie, Israel Richardson and Savion Walker, all of Covington, who also face charges of murder. They are all 19 years old and are being held at the Newton County jail.

Walker was arrested at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport after returning to the country on Aug. 23, officials said.

In addition to murder, all four suspects face three counts of aggravated assault and one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

The three arrested in August are also charged with one count of making false statements to law enforcement.

According to her obituary, Roddy was the seventh of 10 siblings and graduated from Newton High School this year. She was set to attend Savannah State University.

No other details, including a suspected motive, were released about the incident.