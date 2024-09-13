Crime & Public Safety

4th suspect arrested in July slaying of Covington 18-year-old

Da'Menica Deshaun Roddy, 18, was shot and killed at a Covington gas station on July 21, 2024, the Newton County Sheriff's Office said.

Da'Menica Deshaun Roddy, 18, was shot and killed at a Covington gas station on July 21, 2024, the Newton County Sheriff's Office said.
A fourth suspect has been arrested in the July shooting death of a college-bound 18-year-old at a Covington gas station.

Da’Menica Deshaun Roddy was killed at a Chevron on Ga. 36 on July 21. The Newton County Sheriff’s Office has released few details about what happened but has described it as a targeted shooting.

In August, three suspects were arrested. This week, a fourth was taken into custody.

Caryon Grier, of Conyers, now joins Tirell Tommie, Israel Richardson and Savion Walker, all of Covington, who also face charges of murder. They are all 19 years old and are being held at the Newton County jail.

Explore3 teens charged with murder in Covington 18-year-old’s shooting death

Walker was arrested at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport after returning to the country on Aug. 23, officials said.

In addition to murder, all four suspects face three counts of aggravated assault and one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

The three arrested in August are also charged with one count of making false statements to law enforcement.

According to her obituary, Roddy was the seventh of 10 siblings and graduated from Newton High School this year. She was set to attend Savannah State University.

No other details, including a suspected motive, were released about the incident.

