Crime & Public Safety

3 teens charged with murder in Covington 18-year-old’s shooting death

College-bound victim killed in targeted shooting, sheriff’s office said
Da'Menica Deshaun Roddy, 18, was shot and killed at a Covington gas station on July 21, the Newton County Sheriff's Office said.

Credit: Family Photo

Credit: Family Photo

Da'Menica Deshaun Roddy, 18, was shot and killed at a Covington gas station on July 21, the Newton County Sheriff's Office said.
By
46 minutes ago

More than a month after a college-bound 18-year-old was shot and killed at a Covington gas station, three suspects have been arrested and charged with murder and making false statements to law enforcement, authorities said.

Da’Menica Deshaun Roddy was shot and killed at a Chevron on Ga. 36 on July 21, according to the Newton County Sheriff’s Office. Few details were released about the incident itself, but the sheriff’s office described it as a targeted shooting.

According to her obituary, Roddy was the seventh of 10 siblings and graduated from Newton High School this year. She planned to attend Savannah State University this fall. The historically Black public university began its fall semester less than a month after Roddy was killed.

Three 19-year-old men were arrested last week on multiple charges related to the fatal shooting, the sheriff’s office said. Tirell Tommie and Israel Richardson were taken into custody Aug. 21. Two days later, Savion Walker was arrested at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport after returning to the country, officials said.

All three suspects are from Covington.

No other details were released about the incident, and it’s not clear what the motive was behind the allegedly targeted shooting.

All three suspects are charged with one count of murder, three counts of aggravated assault, one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and one count of making false statements to law enforcement.

Tommie, Richardson and Walker were each booked into the Newton detention center and remain there without bond, jail records show.

About the Author

Follow Henri Hollis on twitter

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

1 hurt in Midtown road rage shooting; suspect fatally shoots himself
Placeholder Image

Credit: Ben Gray

Ex-Florida deputy charged in fatal shooting of airman from DeKalb
Placeholder Image

Arrest in fatal shooting sparked by argument at DeKalb gas station
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Judge rules Breonna Taylor's boyfriend caused her death, dismisses some charges against...
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

Former Atlanta officer accused of offering child money for sex in Augusta37m ago
TRAFFIC UPDATE
Ramp reopens after truck cleared from I-285 East to I-75 North2h ago
16-year-old in custody; 4 men found shot to death at park in Northwest Georgia
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Whiplash in Gwinnett, Cobb as new immigration law takes effect
Two workers killed at Delta maintenance facility near Hartsfield-Jackson4m ago
Few surprises expected as Falcons cut down to 53-man roster Tuesday1h ago