3 teens charged with murder in Covington 18-year-old’s shooting death

More than a month after a college-bound 18-year-old was shot and killed at a Covington gas station, three suspects have been arrested and charged with murder and making false statements to law enforcement, authorities said.

Da’Menica Deshaun Roddy was shot and killed at a Chevron on Ga. 36 on July 21, according to the Newton County Sheriff’s Office. Few details were released about the incident itself, but the sheriff’s office described it as a targeted shooting.

According to her obituary, Roddy was the seventh of 10 siblings and graduated from Newton High School this year. She planned to attend Savannah State University this fall. The historically Black public university began its fall semester less than a month after Roddy was killed.