3 teens charged with murder in Covington 18-year-old’s shooting death

More than a month after a college-bound 18-year-old was shot and killed at a Covington gas station, three suspects have been arrested and charged with murder and making false statements to law enforcement, authorities said.
Da’Menica Deshaun Roddy was shot and killed at a Chevron on Ga. 36 on July 21, according to the Newton County Sheriff’s Office. Few details were released about the incident itself, but the sheriff’s office described it as a targeted shooting.
According to her obituary, Roddy was the seventh of 10 siblings and graduated from Newton High School this year. She planned to attend Savannah State University this fall. The historically Black public university began its fall semester less than a month after Roddy was killed.
Three 19-year-old men were arrested last week on multiple charges related to the fatal shooting, the sheriff’s office said. Tirell Tommie and Israel Richardson were taken into custody Aug. 21. Two days later, Savion Walker was arrested at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport after returning to the country, officials said.
All three suspects are from Covington.
No other details were released about the incident, and it’s not clear what the motive was behind the allegedly targeted shooting.
All three suspects are charged with one count of murder, three counts of aggravated assault, one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and one count of making false statements to law enforcement.
Tommie, Richardson and Walker were each booked into the Newton detention center and remain there without bond, jail records show.
