$4.8 million settlement awarded to widow of man killed by Georgia state trooper

According to the GBI, Thompson gave inconsistent statements regarding events before the shooting. Thompson said he thought Lewis was about to run him over, but authorities found the car was actually disabled when the trooper fired.

The Georgia State Patrol fired Thompson, who was charged with felony murder and aggravated assault within days of the shooting. On June 28, a grand jury recommended no charges against Thompson.

The Lewis family has repeatedly demanded justice for him, requesting both a second grand jury and federal investigators get involved in the case. In September, Lewis’s son organized a 63-mile march from where his father was killed to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Savannah.

“This march is my response to the grand jury’s failure to indict the trooper who killed my father,” Brook Bacon said before the march. “What the grand jury did was worse than what Jacob Gordon Thompson did when he shot my father in the head. It was murder when Thompson killed my father.

“But what this grand jury has killed is any faith Black people can have in this justice system. So I must appeal to the federal government like so many other people have had to do across American history,” Bacon said.

In December relatives and their attorneys held a news conference at Liberty Plaza outside the Georgia State Capitol.

The attorneys for the Lewis family said the dashcam video showed Lewis motioning to Thompson, appearing to point to a house down the street where he planned to pull over. The video didn’t show the shooting, but a gunshot can be heard about two seconds after Thompson’s cruiser stopped, the attorneys said.

That video has not been made public. Thompson was not wearing a body camera at the time of the shooting.