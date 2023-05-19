Cops: 4-year-old, $350K found in getaway car after armored car robbery in Griffin

After three men allegedly robbed an armored car at gunpoint outside a store in Griffin, police tracked down their getaway car with the help of a witness and apprehended the suspects. Inside the vehicle, investigators found more than $350,000 in cash, guns and a 4-year-old boy.
The incident began Monday outside a Ross store in the Spalding Village Shopping Center, according to Griffin police spokesman Investigator Richard Powell. Police were called to the area after getting reports of an armed robbery just before 7:30 p.m.
Officers at the scene reported that the three suspects had driven away with a witness following them, Powell said. With help from the witness and multiple other law enforcement agencies, the car was spotted near the corner of Ridgeview and Springview drives, an intersection in a residential neighborhood about two miles from the shopping center.
Griffin police officers and Spalding sheriff’s deputies conducted a felony traffic stop on the suspects’ car and took the three men into custody, Powell said. The suspects have not been publicly identified.
Officers searched the car and recovered three handguns, an AR pistol (a shorter version of an AR-15 carbine) and $365,000 worth of cash, according to Powell.
The 4-year-old was referred to the state’s Division of Family and Children Services before being released to family members, Powell said. Officials did not say how the boy came to be in the car or how he was related to any of the suspects.
