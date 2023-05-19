Cops: 4-year-old, $350K found in getaway car after armored car robbery in Griffin

The incident began Monday outside a Ross store in the Spalding Village Shopping Center, according to Griffin police spokesman Investigator Richard Powell. Police were called to the area after getting reports of an armed robbery just before 7:30 p.m.

Officers at the scene reported that the three suspects had driven away with a witness following them, Powell said. With help from the witness and multiple other law enforcement agencies, the car was spotted near the corner of Ridgeview and Springview drives, an intersection in a residential neighborhood about two miles from the shopping center.