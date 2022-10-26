4 plead guilty to gang charges in Cherokee County, officials say

The four co-defendants, all men between the ages of 19 and 23, were seen outside a home in Canton on June 30, 2021, all waving guns while arguing with another man inside the house, Cherokee District Attorney Shannon Wallace said in a news release. The four men left the scene in a black Ford Mustang, which was pulled over by law enforcement a short time later.

Inside the car, officers found three pistols, two rifles, ammunition and “other gang-related items,” according to Wallace. The ensuing investigation linked the suspects to the Woodpile street gang, Wallace said, and officials believe they were confronting a member of the Crips street gang over territory and the display of gang colors at the home.