4 people displaced after house fire in Lithonia

A house fire early Monday morning in Lithonia has left four people and two dogs displaced.

31 minutes ago

Crews were dispatched to Lown Farm Lane residence around 5:30 a.m. and found heavy smoke and flames coming from the home, DeKalb fire spokesperson Capt. Jaeson Daniels told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The fire was extinguished with no injuries.

A family friend who was at the house when the fire started said they didn’t know how the fire started but is happy no one was hurt.

“The homeowner, she’s got a pretty early morning regimen. So if it wasn’t for that, I don’t even think we’d recognize that the house was on fire,” the friend, Francis Washington, said.

Washington said his friend heard noises coming from the garage and saw that the fire had started. She woke up everyone in the house, he said, and all of them ran out.

“The car was in the garage. You know, after COVID, everybody stocked up on this and that, cleaning products and things of that nature. So there was a lot of that in there,” Washington said. Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire.

“We’re just glad everybody’s okay, everybody got out good and then all the rest of this stuff is just material, it can be replaced,” he said.

Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Authors

