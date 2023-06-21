X

4 months after pregnant woman shot to death, her baby dies

Credit: Family photo

Credit: Family photo

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

She was a fighter until the end. But little Milliani Rodriguez’s medical issues were too much for her to survive.

In February, she was delivered a month early after her mother was shot and killed. Late Monday, the infant took her final breath, the child’s grandmother Adrienne Rodriguez told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

“I lost everything,” Rodriguez said in a social media post. “...now she is with her mommy. I will forever love u two.”

ExploreBaby’s father charged with murder in pregnant DeKalb woman’s shooting

On Feb. 2, Rodriguez’s daughter, Shaniyah Monet Rodriguez was shot in DeKalb County, police previously said. The 20-year-old, who was eight months pregnant, died from her injuries two days later.

Shaniyah was shot at the Brannon Hill condominiums in the 6600 block of Singleton Lane. The notorious and derelict condo is among 272 of the metro area’s persistently dangerous complexes, according to an investigation by the AJC that looked into serious crimes, lax maintenance and other hazards in Atlanta neighborhoods.

Credit: DeKalb County Sheriff's Office

Credit: DeKalb County Sheriff's Office

Doctors delivered Milliani, who was in critical condition and was never able to leave the hospital.

On Feb. 27, Shaniyah Rodriguez’s boyfriend and father of her child was arrested and charged with her murder. Diamonte Oiy’Shawn Haithcoats, 22, had been living with his girlfriend and her mother.

Adrienne Rodriguez previously told the AJC that Shaniyah and her boyfriend had been fighting before her death. She said she worried that Haithcoats seemed to not want his girlfriend out of his sight, but never imagined he could hurt her or their child.

Shaniyah was Adrienne’s second child lost to gun violence. On Aug. 24, 2014, her son, Nizzear, was shot in his bed just hours after celebrating his 13th birthday.

A grand jury indicted Haithcoats in May on five charges: malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, criminal attempt to commit feticide and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, court records show.

In an unrelated incident in May, Haithcoats was charged with unlawful acts of violence in a penal institution and battery.

Officials did not publicly announce Tuesday if charges would be upgraded against Haithcoats after his daughter’s death. He remains in the DeKalb jail.

About the Author

Follow Alexis Stevens on twitter

Alexis Stevens is a member of the Crime and Public Safety team.

Editors' Picks

Atlanta City Council approves city’s historic budget3h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

RHONE ON THE ROAD: ‘The Holy City’ was also major hub in slave trade
9h ago

Credit: Alex MacNaughton for Raytheon Technologies

Jet engine maker announces big Georgia expansion at Paris Air Show
10h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

2 killed in triple shooting at SW Atlanta apartments
2h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

2 killed in triple shooting at SW Atlanta apartments
2h ago

Credit: Family photo

Mother of alleged shooter charged in case of East Point 9-year-old killed
4h ago
The Latest

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

2 killed in triple shooting at SW Atlanta apartments
2h ago
Man, woman injured in shooting in Coweta County
3h ago
Mother of alleged shooter charged in case of East Point 9-year-old killed
4h ago
Featured

Credit: AJC file photo

GPB ousts Bill Nigut, cancels ‘Political Rewind’ show
Opinion: How to write stellar college application essays
17h ago
A journey through Southern Black history
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top