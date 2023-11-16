BreakingNews
Judge orders protection of some evidence in Trump election case

3rd suspect arrested in 2022 deadly shooting of Jefferson High football player

A third person was arrested Wednesday in a shooting at a Gwinnett County mall just over a year ago that left a Jefferson High School student dead, police said.

Kpadeh Jones, 19, was taken into custody by the Gwinnett sheriff’s office and is facing a charge of murder in the death of 18-year-old Elijah DeWitt, who was a senior wide receiver for the Jefferson football team.

Two other suspects, Chandler Zion Richardson and Kemare Matthew Bryan, were arrested in Anderson, South Carolina, just days after the Oct. 5, 2022, fatal shooting, police previously said. They were 19 and 18, respectively, at the time of their arrests and are facing charges of murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Around 8:15 p.m. the day of the incident, DeWitt was found shot to death in the parking lot of Sugarloaf Mills near Dave & Buster’s after getting into an argument with the suspects, police said.

Though a motive has not been disclosed by police, investigators previously said they believe the teenagers were at least familiar with each other. DeWitt’s family does not believe he was friends with his alleged attackers.

His mother, Dawn DeWitt, told Channel 2 Action News her son had been enjoying his fall break the day he was killed. He’d spent time with family and friends, attended football practice and played golf just hours before going to Dave & Buster’s.

“I felt like it was so great. He got to spend time with all of us,” his mother said. “I miss him so much. If I could just have one more day.”

Trial dates have not been set for Richardson or Bryan.

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

