3rd suspect arrested in 2022 deadly shooting of Jefferson High football player

Explore No bond for teens accused of fatally shooting Jefferson High football player

Around 8:15 p.m. the day of the incident, DeWitt was found shot to death in the parking lot of Sugarloaf Mills near Dave & Buster’s after getting into an argument with the suspects, police said.

Though a motive has not been disclosed by police, investigators previously said they believe the teenagers were at least familiar with each other. DeWitt’s family does not believe he was friends with his alleged attackers.

His mother, Dawn DeWitt, told Channel 2 Action News her son had been enjoying his fall break the day he was killed. He’d spent time with family and friends, attended football practice and played golf just hours before going to Dave & Buster’s.

“I felt like it was so great. He got to spend time with all of us,” his mother said. “I miss him so much. If I could just have one more day.”

Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department

Trial dates have not been set for Richardson or Bryan.