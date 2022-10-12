No bond for teens accused of fatally shooting Jefferson High football player

Only a superior court judge can set bond on the murder charges.

“You’re going to be here for a while,” Brogdon said.

A motive for the shooting has not been disclosed by police, but investigators believe the teens were at least familiar with each other. DeWitt’s family, however, does not believe he was friends with his alleged killers.

His mother, Dawn DeWitt, told Channel 2 Action News her son had been enjoying his fall break the day he was killed. He’d spent time with family and friends, attended football practice and played golf just hours before going to Dave & Buster’s to enjoy the night.

“I felt like it was so great. He got to spend time with all of us,” his mother told Channel 2. “I miss him so much. If I could just have one more day.”

Elijah DeWitt’s funeral is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. In lieu of flowers, his family is asking for donations to be made to a scholarship fund they plan to establish in his name. A GoFundMe campaign has raised more than $45,000.