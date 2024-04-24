Crime & Public Safety

3rd man accused in fatal burglary at DeKalb apartments arrested

Stephan Jamel Stewart and two others are charged in the death of Michael McBride, officials said. Stewart is the final suspect to be arrested.

31 minutes ago

A third suspect accused in a 2023 burglary that left a man dead at a DeKalb County apartment complex was recently arrested, officials announced.

Stephan Jamel Stewart, 26, was taken into custody April 17 on charges of murder, aggravated assault, first-degree burglary, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Alphonson Pitts, 33, and Deon Davis, 37, were previously arrested last month and in November 2023, respectively, on charges of murder. They are all tied to the death of 30 year-old Michael McBride, the sheriff’s office confirmed.

On March 16, 2023, authorities said Stewart was involved in a shootout at an apartment complex on Parc Lorraine. Officials added that Pitts and Davis fired weapons in the parking lot and tried entering an apartment by kicking down the front door.

Law enforcement did not say what the men were after or if they stole anything during the incident.

Pitts and Davis face additional charges of aggravated assault, first-degree burglary and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, court records show.

All three men remain in the DeKalb jail without bond. An arraignment hearing is scheduled for late May.

About the Author

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

