3rd man accused in fatal burglary at DeKalb apartments arrested

On March 16, 2023, authorities said Stewart was involved in a shootout at an apartment complex on Parc Lorraine. Officials added that Pitts and Davis fired weapons in the parking lot and tried entering an apartment by kicking down the front door.

Law enforcement did not say what the men were after or if they stole anything during the incident.

Pitts and Davis face additional charges of aggravated assault, first-degree burglary and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, court records show.

All three men remain in the DeKalb jail without bond. An arraignment hearing is scheduled for late May.