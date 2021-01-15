3rd ex-Forest Park Police official sues, alleging racism and retaliation

Fletcher’s suit appears to complicate the narrative presented by the other two who sued. Hobbs and Matson, who had nearly 80 years experience at the department between them, claimed things changed in the Clayton County city’s government when its elected leadership flipped from mostly white to mostly Black. The city is majority Black.

Hobbs, who’d denied allegations of racial profiling and surveilling council members, was terminated by the council moments before he thought he was to receive a generous retirement package. Officials said they wanted to go in a “different direction,” which Hobbs claims meant they intended to hire a Black chief. He was replaced with Clark, who is Black. Matson, who the city says was let go because he mishandled the sell-off of excess bullets, claimed in his suit that he was fired after noticing that Clark seemed unfairly focused on Black recruits over others.

City leaders have said anyone who was fired deserved to be, and any allegations that they’re against white employees are false, clearly undercut by the fact that there are still some white city officials.

The city hasn’t specifically addressed Fletcher’s allegation of racism against him as a Black man. Fletcher declined to say if he had an opinion on the previous two lawsuits. “I am not at liberty to say how others were treated,” he said in an email to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Fletcher’s suit claims another factor was also at play in his firing.

In spring 2020, Fletcher says he noticed officials, especially Clark, favoring Sgt. Kelli Flanigan and treating her better than other employees. Fletcher complained to Clark and pulled Flanigan aside to talk. Flanigan then accused Fletcher of sexual harassment and creating a hostile work environment, charges of which the human resources department cleared him, the suit says. Flanigan, who resigned in October, said her complaint about Fletcher actually was only about him allegedly creating a hostile work environment; it wasn’t related to sexual harassment.

When Clark let Fletcher go in June, he allegedly complained that he and Fletcher hadn’t been getting along. Apart from that, Fletcher says he received no reason for his termination.

Fletcher, who asks for a jury to decide what he’s owed, worked for nearly 20 years in policing in the state of Georgia. He’s now moved to Talladega, Alabama for work.

“Georgia has always been my home, and I always planned to stay in my state,” he said over email. “The uncertainty caused by this incident and the transition from Georgia to Alabama has been a burden on me and my family.”