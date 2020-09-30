Ex-metro Atlanta police chief sues, says he was fired for being white

The northern Clayton County city of 20,000, nine miles south of Atlanta, is mostly Black.

The suit, which seeks damages to be determined at trial, says eight other white employees have been fired, but doesn’t name them. It also notes that the names of white people have been removed from buildings that were named after them. The reasons for the renaming of at least two city facilities weren’t discussed as decisions based on race, according to coverage of city council meetings by Clayton News Daily.

Hobbs was fired with a 3-2 vote of the city council in October 2018 — on the same night he thought the council would award him a generous retirement package. The retirement agreement would’ve included the naming of a firearms training facility after Hobbs, 24 months of severance pay, a retirement celebration and more.

But council members ultimately decided not to give it to him. Council members Dabouze Antoine, Latresa Akins-Wells and Kimberly James voted in favor of firing Hobbs.

“We never said we wanted a Black chief,” Akins-Wells said in a text Wednesday. “We did a national search so we didn’t know what color they would be. We just knew it was time for a change.”

After the change was made, the police department investigated how the office had been run under Hobbs.

In an October 2019 news release, city leaders said members of the department’s VIPER Squad had followed, monitored and photographed council members Akins-Wells and Antoine. The since disbanded squad also put cameras on poles near their homes and went through their garbage, the city said. This was all done because officers suspected the pair of taking part in voter fraud and illegal drug activities.

The new chief said no evidence had been found implicating Wells or Antoine were guilty. There was evidence, the city said, to raise suspicion about finances at the police department.

At the city’s request, the GBI investigated. It turned over its findings to the Clayton County District Attorney’s Office in May. The DA’s office didn’t immediately respond Wednesday when asked what the status of the case was.

Cheryl Synamon Baldwin of the Clayton County NAACP chapter defended the officials’ decision to get rid of Hobbs. Before he left, she said, she spoke with Black and white residents of Forest Park who reported witnessing Black people being profiled by city police.

“It wasn’t that they wanted a Black police chief," Baldwin said Wednesday. "They wanted a police chief who was fair and honest.”