32 shots fired at DeKalb County home, killing 2 siblings

DeKalb County police are investigating Monday’s shooting and recovered 32 shell casings from Jones’ home, she said. She can’t imagine what led someone to shoot at her house, killing her children as they watched television.

“I have no idea. My mind has went several places,” she said. “Honestly, I don’t know.”

But even if investigators learn why her home was targeted, Jones said it will be of little comfort.

“These answers aren’t going to help me at the moment,” she said.

Darrell and Denee Wheelous were close siblings, their mother said. Darrell worked as an electrician and Denee was between jobs, but enjoyed warehouse work, her mother said. Denee Wheelous is also survived by two children, ages 22 and 17.

Now, Jones must plan two funerals. A GoFundMe page has been created to assist with burial costs.

“You don’t plan on your children going before you,” she said.