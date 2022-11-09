32 shots fired at DeKalb County home, killing 2 siblings

She was inside her bedroom when she heard gunshots.
Valerie Jones opened the door to find her house had become a crime scene. Her two adult children had been struck by a barrage of bullets fired at the family’s DeKalb County home.
Jones said she called 911 several times after the shooting Monday around 9 p.m. at her home on Olde Street near Stone Mountain. By the time first responders arrived, it was too late for her daughter. Denee Wheelous was 40.
Jones then tried to revive her son, using her skills as a certified nursing assistant. Paramedics transported Darrell Wheelous to the hospital, but he also died from his injuries. He was 35.
It was the latest metro Atlanta occurrence of gunshots being fired into homes. Last month, Lashunda Heath-Ellison died from her injuries days after being shot by a stray bullet as she slept in her DeKalb home. A recent drive-by shooting injured four people near the Clark Atlanta University library, according to police.
DeKalb County police are investigating Monday’s shooting and recovered 32 shell casings from Jones’ home, she said. She can’t imagine what led someone to shoot at her house, killing her children as they watched television.
“I have no idea. My mind has went several places,” she said. “Honestly, I don’t know.”
But even if investigators learn why her home was targeted, Jones said it will be of little comfort.
“These answers aren’t going to help me at the moment,” she said.
Darrell and Denee Wheelous were close siblings, their mother said. Darrell worked as an electrician and Denee was between jobs, but enjoyed warehouse work, her mother said. Denee Wheelous is also survived by two children, ages 22 and 17.
Now, Jones must plan two funerals. A GoFundMe page has been created to assist with burial costs.
“You don’t plan on your children going before you,” she said.
