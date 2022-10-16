4 injured in shooting on Clark Atlanta University campus

Four people were injured in a shooting at Clark Atlanta University early Sunday morning, according to Channel 2 Action News.
The shooting happened shortly after midnight outside the Robert W. Woodruff Library during a party for the university’s homecoming week, the news station reported. Three victims were found by university police at the scene, and a fourth one arrived at a hospital nearby. They are all said to be stable, according to Channel 2.
No other details have been released by authorities. We are working to learn more.
