4 injured in shooting on Clark Atlanta University campus

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
59 minutes ago

Four people were injured in a shooting at Clark Atlanta University early Sunday morning, according to Channel 2 Action News.

The shooting happened shortly after midnight outside the Robert W. Woodruff Library during a party for the university’s homecoming week, the news station reported. Three victims were found by university police at the scene, and a fourth one arrived at a hospital nearby. They are all said to be stable, according to Channel 2.

No other details have been released by authorities. We are working to learn more.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

