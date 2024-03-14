30 months in prison for man who forced flight to land in Atlanta

“Liebisch’s disturbance on the flight, his arrest and TSA’s baggage re-inspection protocols forced Frontier Airlines to delay the flight to Tampa until the following morning, due to safety regulations that limit the number of hours a flight crew may be on duty in one day,” the release stated.

After Liebisch was apprehended, a yellow box cutter was found in the pocket of his jacket, according to a criminal complaint. A search was also conducted and a second one was discovered in his carry-on luggage, the TSA stated.

Liebisch pleaded guilty in December in federal court to interference with flight crew members and attendants. He was sentenced to 30 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release.

“Safety is paramount to everyone aboard commercial aircraft, including flight crew at their workplace,” said Joseph Harris with the Department of Transportation Office of Inspector General for the Southern Region. “As illustrated by today’s sentencing, we will continue working diligently with our law enforcement and prosecutorial partners to hold accountable unruly passengers who disrupt airline operations.”

On the day of the flight, Liebisch arrived at the Cincinnati airport with a ticket and entered the TSA security checkpoint, presenting two backpacks and submitting additional loose items into bins for screening. Everything was screened using CT technology, but the TSA said the CT was not correctly used by employees and the box cutters were not identified during the process. Eventually, Liebisch’s property was identified for further search, during which the TSA said one box cutter was found.

Officers removed the visible blades and handed it back to him, according to the TSA. The DOJ stated that officials mistakenly believed they had disabled the weapon by removing the blades.

“The visible blades were removed and disposed of from the box cutter, and the box cutter without the visible blades was handed back to the passenger,” according to the TSA after the incident. “This is contrary to standard operating procedure, which requires these items to be placed in checked bags or voluntarily abandoned. The backpack containing the other box cutter, and the remainder of the traveler’s property, was screened for explosives, but the box cutter was not discovered.”

TSA employees involved in the incident were placed back into training to review CT image and physical search procedures. At the time, the agency said it was also working with the airport on reviewing property disposition of box cutters and other prohibited items discovered during a search. Nationally, TSA said it would issue a brief for all screening employees on this incident.

After the plane was in the air, the DOJ said Liebisch put a spare blade into the box cutter that had been stored in its handle. A passenger saw him using the box cutter to clean his nails, the release added, while another person told flight attendants that Liebisch threated to stab someone.

With no law enforcement officers on board, a flight attendant asked two men to keep Liebisch in his seat. They all tried to keep him calm for the remainder of the flight.

But as fears spread throughout the aircraft, the captain decided to make an emergency landing at the nearest airport. After arriving in Atlanta, the passengers were told to deplane immediately and leave their belongings behind.

No injuries were reported to passengers or crew members.

“The flying public deserves to travel in peace without fear that a fellow passenger will create a violent disturbance,” U.S. Attorney Ryan Buchanan said in a statement. “Liebisch’s conduct created panic among the flight crew and his fellow travelers. His prosecution and sentence hopefully provide a message of deterrence to others.”