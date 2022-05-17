3 women injured, 1 critically, in drive-by shooting at Atlanta gas station

At about 1:45 a.m., Atlanta police officers were flagged down at the Exxon station on the corner of Greenbriar and Continental Colony parkways. The officers had been working in the Greenbriar Mall area and went to investigate after hearing gunshots, according to police.

They found three women at the scene, one with a gunshot wound and two others with minor injuries from broken glass. The gunshot victim was taken to the hospital, where she was listed in critical condition.