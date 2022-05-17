3 women injured, 1 critically, in drive-by shooting at Atlanta gas station

BreakingNews
Music Midtown announces lineup for 2022 event
Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
30 minutes ago

One woman was critically injured and two others were cut by flying glass when their vehicle took gunfire Tuesday morning at a southwest Atlanta gas station.

At about 1:45 a.m., Atlanta police officers were flagged down at the Exxon station on the corner of Greenbriar and Continental Colony parkways. The officers had been working in the Greenbriar Mall area and went to investigate after hearing gunshots, according to police.

They found three women at the scene, one with a gunshot wound and two others with minor injuries from broken glass. The gunshot victim was taken to the hospital, where she was listed in critical condition.

“Preliminary investigation found that the victims were in their car when unknown suspects drove by in another vehicle and fired shots,” a police spokesperson said in a statement. “The investigation is continuing.”

It was not clear if the women were the intended targets. No information about a possible motive or suspect was released.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Chelsea Prince is reporter and coach on the breaking news team.

