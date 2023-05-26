3 teenagers shot near house party in Gwinnett, police say

Three teenagers were shot early Thursday morning on their way to a house party in Gwinnett County attended by “a few hundred people,” according to police.

One 16-year-old and two 17-year-olds were injured in the shooting near the intersection of Madison Chase Way and Simonton Road between 12:30 and 1:30 a.m., Gwinnett police spokeswoman Sgt. Michelle Pihera said. She did not share the extent of the teenagers’ injuries.

“Officers were told that a few hundred people were attending a house party nearby,” Pihera said. “The three juveniles apparently didn’t make it to the party before being shot by an unknown person.”

No further information was released about the circumstances around the shooting, and Pihera did not give an exact location for the party. The intersection where the shooting took place is between the Madison Chase and Ridgeview subdivisions.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta at 404-577-8477.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.