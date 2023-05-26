BreakingNews
Public cost of Atlanta’s police and fire training center to be double
X

3 teenagers shot near house party in Gwinnett, police say

Credit: Henri Hollis

Credit: Henri Hollis

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
49 minutes ago

Three teenagers were shot early Thursday morning on their way to a house party in Gwinnett County attended by “a few hundred people,” according to police.

One 16-year-old and two 17-year-olds were injured in the shooting near the intersection of Madison Chase Way and Simonton Road between 12:30 and 1:30 a.m., Gwinnett police spokeswoman Sgt. Michelle Pihera said. She did not share the extent of the teenagers’ injuries.

“Officers were told that a few hundred people were attending a house party nearby,” Pihera said. “The three juveniles apparently didn’t make it to the party before being shot by an unknown person.”

No further information was released about the circumstances around the shooting, and Pihera did not give an exact location for the party. The intersection where the shooting took place is between the Madison Chase and Ridgeview subdivisions.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta at 404-577-8477.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Henri Hollis on twitter

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Haralson County Sheriff's Office

A Georgia man has been missing for 34 years; there’s hope his body may be found2h ago

UPDATE: Two arrested after making threats to The Museum School
44m ago

Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Sandy Springs mom rents theater to screen “The Little Mermaid”
3h ago

Credit: John Spink

In Georgia, COVID-19 emergency is over, but the virus hasn’t disappeared
4h ago

Credit: John Spink

In Georgia, COVID-19 emergency is over, but the virus hasn’t disappeared
4h ago

Credit: Tony Walsh/UGAAA

Georgia dismisses baseball coach Scott Stricklin
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: luctheo/Pixabay

Cops: 3 of 4 suspects arrested in fatal drug-related shooting in Newton
29m ago
Public cost of Atlanta’s police and fire training center to be double
51m ago
Unlocked: How one man hopes to ban booting one key at a time
57m ago
Featured

Grandson takes 93-year-old grandma to visit every U.S. national park
Braves hit home run with OutKast bobblehead night
8h ago
After stroke at age 11, Cobb student graduating from high school
11h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top