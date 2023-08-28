3 shot by homeowners in separate alleged car break-ins around metro Atlanta

Three people were shot, including two minors, after two separate metro Atlanta homeowners spotted them allegedly breaking into cars in recent days.

The first incident took place in South Fulton’s Magnolia Walk subdivision around 11:30 p.m. Saturday, police said. Several youths were breaking into cars on Riveroak Terrace, according to police, when they were confronted by a homeowner.

A 16-year-old pulled a gun and fired at the resident, who returned fire and shot the teenager in the head, police said. Officers who were called to the scene provided first aid until the injured suspect could be taken to the hospital in critical condition.

South Fulton police did not publicly identify the teenager or say how many suspects were in the group, but the investigation remains open. Officials did not say if the homeowner would face charges.

Just over 24 hours later, a similar situation unfolded in the 2200 block of Leicester Way, DeKalb County police said. Around 2:30 a.m. Monday, a homeowner confronted two people who appeared to be breaking into a car. One of the suspects pulled a gun and pointed it, but the homeowner opened fire and hit both of them, one of whom is a minor, police said.

Responding officers found both suspects suffering from non-life-threatening wounds and they were taken to the hospital, a DeKalb police spokeswoman said. They are considered stable and will be charged pending their release.

No further information has been released about the shooting on Leicester Way, including the ages of the suspects.

