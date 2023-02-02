3 men sentenced to life in prison for gang-related murder in Griffin

When Deluca opened it, he was immediately attacked, Broder said. With his fiancée and their two sons in the apartment, Deluca was shot in the back of the head and killed. The three men fled the apartment and Willis drove them away, according to Broder.

All four were arrested within two days of the killing, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported.

Carter, Freeman and Sinkfield were all sentenced to life without parole, Broder said. Carter received an additional 25 consecutive years for having a firearm and violating Georgia’s Street Gang Violence and Terrorism Act, while Freeman received an additional 20 years.

According to his obituary, Deluca was born and raised in Griffin and worked as a self-employed contractor. At the time of his death, Deluca was survived by his fiancée and two sons, along with his parents, three brothers, two grandparents, two great-grandparents and many other extended family members.

During the sentencing hearing for Carter and Freeman, Deluca’s fiancée, Taylor Lyons, made a statement to the judge condemning gang activity in the area.

“There is no sentence you can give them that will bring our sweet Ryan back, but we ask you to please take into consideration the safety of the community of Griffin, and surrounding counties, where these gangs are flourishing. Let’s not let Ryan die in vain. Let’s do what we can to prevent the suffering and evil criminal street gangs inflict on the community,” Lyons said.