3 life sentences for men convicted in Paulding triple homicide

A jury recently convicted Justin Sims of multiple counts of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, armed robbery and firearms charges in the March 2022 shooting deaths of 42-year-old Clinton Aiola and two 30-year-old men, Cody Fuller and Devauntae Ramsay. In January, the second suspect in the case, Carlos Favors-Battle, pleaded guilty to three counts of murder before his trial began and was sentenced to three life sentences.

“Three families lost their fathers, brothers and sons over greed,” Chief Assistant District Attorney Theresa Schiefer said in a news release. “The impact of that night will be felt forever in the hearts of the families. Hopefully, the verdict and sentence give them some peace and shows that senseless violence will not go unpunished.”