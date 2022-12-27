3 juveniles hospitalized after shooting near Mercedes-Benz Stadium, police say

At least three juveniles were hospitalized Monday night after a possible drug-related shooting in southwest Atlanta, authorities said.
Atlanta police responded to 165 Northside Dr. SW, less than a half-mile from Mercedes-Benz Stadium, after receiving a call about a person shot.
When officers arrived, they found two male juveniles suffering from gunshot wounds and a third male juvenile who appeared to have a graze wound, according to police.
The victims were conscious and breathing after the shooting, though one is in critical condition, police said. Their ages were not released.
The incident is believed to be drug-related, according to authorities.
An investigation is ongoing.
