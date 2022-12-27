ajc logo
X

3 juveniles hospitalized after shooting near Mercedes-Benz Stadium, police say

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
26 minutes ago

At least three juveniles were hospitalized Monday night after a possible drug-related shooting in southwest Atlanta, authorities said.

Atlanta police responded to 165 Northside Dr. SW, less than a half-mile from Mercedes-Benz Stadium, after receiving a call about a person shot.

When officers arrived, they found two male juveniles suffering from gunshot wounds and a third male juvenile who appeared to have a graze wound, according to police.

The victims were conscious and breathing after the shooting, though one is in critical condition, police said. Their ages were not released.

The incident is believed to be drug-related, according to authorities.

An investigation is ongoing.

About the Author

David Aaro is an Atlanta Now reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Editors' Picks

Credit: Associated Press

Former Atlantan and ‘GMA’ host Amy Robach returns to town with co-host T.J. Holmes1h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

UGA secondary has been ‘harping on technique’ after SEC Championship
2h ago

Credit: Jason Getz

Countdown to Peach Bowl: What the players will get this year
2h ago

Credit: Mary Altaffer

NY Rep.-elect Santos admits lying about career, college
11h ago

Credit: Mary Altaffer

NY Rep.-elect Santos admits lying about career, college
11h ago

Arctic blast triggers boil water advisories for metro Atlanta counties
13h ago
The Latest

Credit: Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

DeKalb court offices, Fulton facilities, Cobb library closed for flooding repairs
1h ago
Delays after fire breaks out at Arts Center MARTA station
1h ago
TUESDAY’S WEATHER: Plenty of sunshine after light overnight snow and rain
2h ago
Featured

Credit: Abell Images

Photos: Georgia visits College Football Hall of Fame ahead of Peach Bowl
1h ago
How did Atlanta become the center of the college football universe?
10 don’t-miss events in the new year
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top