3 gunshot victims arrive at 2 Atlanta hospitals within hours, police say

Crime & Public Safety
By Breaking News staff
1 hour ago

In a span of about 20 hours, Atlanta police were called to two hospitals to meet with three shooting victims who arrived for treatment.

Just before noon Wednesday, authorities confirmed a man was dropped off at Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center with a gunshot wound. Police said he was in critical condition and undergoing surgery.

A 911 caller reported the shooting happened at 340 Boulevard, but “investigators are still trying to determine where the actual shooting took place,” a police spokesperson said.

On Tuesday, two people arrived at Grady Memorial Hospital in a private vehicle after being shot, police said in a news release. That incident happened just after 4:30 p.m. on Baker Street at Williams Street. One victim was alert, but a second was in critical condition.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the victims exchanged gunfire with another group. No other information was released about the suspects or victims.

Breaking News staff
