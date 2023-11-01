3 dead, including infant and teen, in DeKalb crash involving tractor-trailer

A 41-year-old, a 13-year-old and a 1-month-old died in the crash, DeKalb police confirmed. Two other children, whose ages were not provided, were taken to a hospital in critical condition and are considered stable. Police did not report any injuries to the driver of the tractor-trailer.

⚠️ TRAVEL ADVISORY continues in DeKalb: @wsbtv has learned that three have been killed and two others transported in this crash that shuts the I-285 ramps to I-20/eb (Exit 46) and I-20/eb ramp to Wesley Chapel (Exit 68). #ATLtraffic pic.twitter.com/TfsAuUceoj — Triple Team Traffic (@WSBTraffic) November 1, 2023

Officers were called to the crash on the exit ramp to I-20 East just before midnight, police said. The ramp was shut down for more than three hours as the police department’s traffic specialist unit investigated.

With the ramp shut down, police directed motorists to turn around and drive in the opposite direction to relieve the backup, according to the WSB 24-hour Traffic Center. The exit ramp was reopened just before 3:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Police said the investigation remains active.

