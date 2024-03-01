BreakingNews
Joe Biden to campaign in Atlanta ahead of state primary
Crime & Public Safety

2nd suspect charged in Gwinnett home invasion disguised as police raid

3 men impersonated officers to force their way into an occupied apartment, police said
A police badge and tactical gear found at a property associated with Luis Soto, who was accused of impersonating an officer during an armed home invasion and robbery in Lawrenceville, according to Gwinnett County police. A second suspect, Yenson Adrian Cedeno Acevedo, was arrested March 1, 2024.

Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department

By
1 hour ago

A second suspect has been charged in a December home invasion in Gwinnett County in which three men wearing tactical gear forced their way into a father and son’s apartment and held them at gunpoint while robbing them, authorities said.

Yenson Adrian Cedeno Acevedo, 29, of Lawrenceville, was already in the Gwinnett jail when he was charged with first-degree home invasion Friday, police said. He was originally booked Jan. 23 on one felony count of trafficking morphine, opium or heroin, jail records show.

ExploreMen in tactical gear impersonate officers, storm Gwinnett apartment, police say

Cedeno Acevedo joins 54-year-old Luis Soto as the second suspect arrested in connection with the Dec. 6 incident at an apartment complex on Herrington Road, according to police. A third suspect remains at large and has not been publicly identified.

The three men allegedly confronted the adult victim as he returned home and forced their way inside his apartment, police said. They zip-tied the man and his son and told the victims they were federal agents who had been surveilling them for months. Wearing tactical gear, masks and black stocking caps with “POLICE” on the front, the suspects demanded money and drugs from the apartment’s occupants.

Eventually, the suspects stole about $3,000 worth of sneakers and jewelry, police said. The father and son freed themselves and called 911 after the three men left.

Investigators are still working to locate the third suspect. Anyone with information is asked to contact Gwinnett detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters may contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in the case.

About the Author

Follow Henri Hollis on twitter

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

