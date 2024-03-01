2nd suspect charged in Gwinnett home invasion disguised as police raid

A second suspect has been charged in a December home invasion in Gwinnett County in which three men wearing tactical gear forced their way into a father and son’s apartment and held them at gunpoint while robbing them, authorities said.

Yenson Adrian Cedeno Acevedo, 29, of Lawrenceville, was already in the Gwinnett jail when he was charged with first-degree home invasion Friday, police said. He was originally booked Jan. 23 on one felony count of trafficking morphine, opium or heroin, jail records show.

Cedeno Acevedo joins 54-year-old Luis Soto as the second suspect arrested in connection with the Dec. 6 incident at an apartment complex on Herrington Road, according to police. A third suspect remains at large and has not been publicly identified.