2nd suspect charged in Gwinnett home invasion disguised as police raid

A second suspect has been charged in a December home invasion in Gwinnett County in which three men wearing tactical gear forced their way into a father and son’s apartment and held them at gunpoint while robbing them, authorities said.
Yenson Adrian Cedeno Acevedo, 29, of Lawrenceville, was already in the Gwinnett jail when he was charged with first-degree home invasion Friday, police said. He was originally booked Jan. 23 on one felony count of trafficking morphine, opium or heroin, jail records show.
Cedeno Acevedo joins 54-year-old Luis Soto as the second suspect arrested in connection with the Dec. 6 incident at an apartment complex on Herrington Road, according to police. A third suspect remains at large and has not been publicly identified.
The three men allegedly confronted the adult victim as he returned home and forced their way inside his apartment, police said. They zip-tied the man and his son and told the victims they were federal agents who had been surveilling them for months. Wearing tactical gear, masks and black stocking caps with “POLICE” on the front, the suspects demanded money and drugs from the apartment’s occupants.
Eventually, the suspects stole about $3,000 worth of sneakers and jewelry, police said. The father and son freed themselves and called 911 after the three men left.
Investigators are still working to locate the third suspect. Anyone with information is asked to contact Gwinnett detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters may contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in the case.
