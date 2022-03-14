2nd suspect arrested in fatal Gwinnett neighborhood shooting

Police were called to the intersection of Macland Drive and McCart Road around 3 p.m. Feb. 27 and found Dakota Mcgee with a gunshot wound, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported previously. He died at a hospital a short time later.

Brendyn Walker, 24, who also was injured in the shooting, was charged three days later with felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.