2nd suspect arrested in fatal Gwinnett neighborhood shooting

Brendon Woods was arrested in Gastonia, North Carolina, where he is awaiting extradition to Gwinnett County. He is charged with felony murder in the shooting death of 21-year-old Dakota Mcgee.

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
18 minutes ago

Gwinnett County police have arrested a second suspect in a February shooting that left a 21-year-old dead, officials announced Monday.

Police were called to the intersection of Macland Drive and McCart Road around 3 p.m. Feb. 27 and found Dakota Mcgee with a gunshot wound, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported previously. He died at a hospital a short time later.

Brendyn Walker, 24, who also was injured in the shooting, was charged three days later with felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Now, 21-year-old Brendon Woods faces the same charges after being arrested in Gastonia, North Carolina, where he is awaiting extradition to Gwinnett County, a news release states.

Mcgee and Walker were both shot after meeting outside the Allen’s Landing subdivision in Lawrenceville, authorities said at the time. Investigators have said they believe the shooting was drug-related.

Police are also asking anyone with information about a red or burgundy Ford Taurus with Georgia license plate number RYK0183 to contact detectives. The vehicle was seen driving toward Brooke Manor Court in Lawrenceville shortly after the incident, officials said. Police did not specify its relevance to the case.

Those with information are asked to call Gwinnett detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in the case.

